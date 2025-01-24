Belgrade's Battle: Protests Erupt Over Deadly Roof Collapse

In a significant show of defiance, several schools, bookstores, theatres, and bars in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, closed their doors on Friday. This action forms part of ongoing protests triggered by a catastrophic railway station roof collapse last November that claimed 15 lives. Protesters blame corruption, nepotism, and poor construction standards for the incident, demanding quick judicial action against those responsible.

The government has consistently denied accountability for the disaster. With strong backing from teachers' unions, most schools in Belgrade remained shut on Friday following calls for strike action from students.

Thousands of students assembled in front of the main government building, maintaining a solemn 15-minute silence to honor the victims before planning a procession across Belgrade. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Novi Sad have indicted 13 individuals, including a former infrastructure minister, over the incident, though the court has yet to accept the indictment. Theatres refrained from evening performances, and the publishing house Laguna closed all 45 of its bookstores.

Laguna Publishing expressed, "Students and teachers need our support in their fight for the just system of values in society." Some Belgrade cafes remained open, offering free or discounted food and drinks. In response, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who maintains significant influence within the ruling Serbia Progressive Party, planned his own rally in Jagodina. Despite allegations of constitutional violations by assuming executive powers, Vucic refutes these claims.

