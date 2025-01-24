Controversy Sparks Over School Participation in Tiranga Rally

The Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has labeled a recent circular mandating school participation in a Tiranga rally organized by the RSS-affiliated ABVP as misguided. Choudhary emphasized that the nation belongs to all citizens, not a single political party.

The controversial directive was issued by the Chief Education Officer in Poonch, requiring schools to send students and teachers to the rally. Expressing disapproval, Choudhary underscored that national occasions like January 26 and August 15 are meant to honor the sacrifices of martyrs who fought for freedom.

PDP leaders also criticized the circular, accusing the government of using education for political propaganda by coercing student participation. Choudhary indicated that suitable actions might be taken against the officer responsible, underscoring the need to keep politics out of education.

(With inputs from agencies.)