Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation

Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai, has set a new Guinness World Record with 399 participants creating advertisement films. The event celebrated innovation and creativity in education, receiving confirmation from Guinness World Records. Esteemed judges and university leaders applauded this landmark achievement, fostering a culture of excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:45 IST
  • India

Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai, has achieved a groundbreaking feat by setting a Guinness World Record that underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in education. The event, held on the university campus, gathered 399 participants from 23 teams for an intensive session on advertisement production.

The milestone was validated by Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator from Guinness World Records, in a ceremony highlighted by enthusiastic applause. The adherence to Guinness guidelines was ensured by 16 stewards and three official witnesses, including Dr. Vinod Indurkar, Dr. Ambrish Saxena, and Mr. Santosh Thundiyil.

The university's leadership, including Founder President Dr. Ashok Chauhan and Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan, provided pivotal support. Esteemed judges such as ad filmmaker Abhinay Deo and Director of Photography Santosh Thundiyil lent credibility to the event, while cultural performances and a prize distribution ceremony concluded the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

