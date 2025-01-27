Left Menu

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Dummy Schools

Delhi High Court directed the state government and CBSE to take action against 'dummy' schools, which allow students to write exams without attending classes. The court termed it a 'fraud' and ordered inspections and affidavits on actions taken. The issue of fake admissions and non-compliance with rules persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against so-called 'dummy' schools, directing both the state government and CBSE to take concrete actions. These institutions allegedly enable students to appear in examinations without attending formal classes, a practice the court condemned as 'fraudulent' and unacceptable.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela mandated inspections and sought affidavits on actions taken against such schools. The issue, linked to extending Delhi domiciles improperly, saw CBSE report actions on over 300 schools nationwide. The state had initiated action alongside.

The court also called for additional surveys and warranted inspections to gather substantial evidence. The 'dummy' schools issue was previously highlighted in media, depicting reliance on coaching centers over standard schooling. A hearing on the matter is set for May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

