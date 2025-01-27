Student Activists Clash with Police Over West Bengal Education System Concerns

On Monday, a protest by the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), turned contentious as activists clashed with police in West Bengal. The demonstration, centered on allegations of corruption and interference by the ruling TMC in the education system, drew hundreds of participants.

The protest unfolded in Karunamoyee near Bikash Bhavan, the state education headquarters, where the students attempted to bypass police barricades, leading to a physical confrontation. SFI's demands focus on holding immediate student union elections and the fast-tracking of recruitment processes for candidates of the SSC and TET exams.

Protesters also called for the withdrawal of FIRs against medical students from Midnapore College. Despite police intervention and the detention of approximately 50 activists, the SFI insisted on submitting their demands to Education Minister Bratya Basu. Authorities defended their actions, citing traffic obstruction and attempts to breach prohibitory orders.

