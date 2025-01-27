Left Menu

Student Activists Clash with Police Over West Bengal Education System Concerns

SFI activists protested against alleged corruption in West Bengal's education system and teacher recruitment. The protest led to a scuffle with police near Bikash Bhavan. SFI demands include immediate student union elections and addressing grievances related to recruitment processes and recent health department failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:55 IST
Student Activists Clash with Police Over West Bengal Education System Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a protest by the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), turned contentious as activists clashed with police in West Bengal. The demonstration, centered on allegations of corruption and interference by the ruling TMC in the education system, drew hundreds of participants.

The protest unfolded in Karunamoyee near Bikash Bhavan, the state education headquarters, where the students attempted to bypass police barricades, leading to a physical confrontation. SFI's demands focus on holding immediate student union elections and the fast-tracking of recruitment processes for candidates of the SSC and TET exams.

Protesters also called for the withdrawal of FIRs against medical students from Midnapore College. Despite police intervention and the detention of approximately 50 activists, the SFI insisted on submitting their demands to Education Minister Bratya Basu. Authorities defended their actions, citing traffic obstruction and attempts to breach prohibitory orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025