Kumbh Mela Forces Exam Relocations

In response to logistical challenges posed by the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) will no longer be conducted in Prayagraj. Instead, the examinations have been shifted to Lucknow, according to officials.

The decision was made after organizing bodies IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi received numerous representations from candidates citing difficulties in reaching the Prayagraj centers. The exams are scheduled for February 1 and 2, 2025, coinciding with a significant influx of devotees attending the Mahakumbh event.

Officials assure that this preemptive shift will accommodate the candidates better, ensuring minimal disruption to exam schedules as the influx of visitors to Prayagraj is expected to be immense.

(With inputs from agencies.)