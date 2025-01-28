Left Menu

Kumbh Mela Forces Exam Relocations

Due to the massive congregations at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, GATE and JAM exams, originally scheduled to be held there, will now be conducted in Lucknow. IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi, organizing the exams, have announced the change after receiving requests from candidates facing logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to logistical challenges posed by the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) will no longer be conducted in Prayagraj. Instead, the examinations have been shifted to Lucknow, according to officials.

The decision was made after organizing bodies IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi received numerous representations from candidates citing difficulties in reaching the Prayagraj centers. The exams are scheduled for February 1 and 2, 2025, coinciding with a significant influx of devotees attending the Mahakumbh event.

Officials assure that this preemptive shift will accommodate the candidates better, ensuring minimal disruption to exam schedules as the influx of visitors to Prayagraj is expected to be immense.

