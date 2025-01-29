Norwegian Wealth Fund Chief Warns of Market Correction

The head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund has issued a stern warning regarding the future of global stock markets. Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, addressed the media, suggesting that the current strong market performance is not sustainable long-term.

For the second year running, the Norwegian fund has reported unprecedented investment returns, making headlines globally for its financial achievements in 2024.

However, Tangen cautioned investors to brace for eventual market corrections, emphasizing the temporary nature of the booming stock markets.

