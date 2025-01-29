Norwegian Wealth Fund Chief Warns of Market Correction
The head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Nicolai Tangen, cautioned about the unsustainable high performance of global stock markets at a press conference. Despite record investment returns in 2024, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management emphasized that this trend will inevitably come to an end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Norway
The head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund has issued a stern warning regarding the future of global stock markets. Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, addressed the media, suggesting that the current strong market performance is not sustainable long-term.
For the second year running, the Norwegian fund has reported unprecedented investment returns, making headlines globally for its financial achievements in 2024.
However, Tangen cautioned investors to brace for eventual market corrections, emphasizing the temporary nature of the booming stock markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
