Controversy Over Burqa Ban Proposal for Maharashtra Exams

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has called for a ban on wearing burqas during the state board examinations for Std 10th and 12th next month. Rane voiced concerns over potential security issues and examination malpractices, suggesting religious attire should be kept to homes and places of worship.

In a letter to the state school education minister, Rane proposed that female police officers or staff be appointed to conduct checks to prevent cheating, ensuring transparency in crucial exams. He argued that permitting burqas complicates the verification of identities, increasing the risk of misconduct.

Rane pointed to past instances where burqas were allegedly used in cheating, moving for revoked permissions allowing them in exam halls. The education ministry has yet to issue a response to his demands. With critical examinations nearing, the debate over religious clothing and academic integrity continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)