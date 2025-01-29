Left Menu

Controversy Over Burqa Ban Proposal for Maharashtra Exams

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has proposed a ban on wearing burqas during state board exams, citing security and malpractice concerns. He also advocates banning burqas in educational settings. Rane argues for equal treatment across religions and highlights previous misuse for cheating. The school education ministry has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:12 IST
Controversy Over Burqa Ban Proposal for Maharashtra Exams
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has called for a ban on wearing burqas during the state board examinations for Std 10th and 12th next month. Rane voiced concerns over potential security issues and examination malpractices, suggesting religious attire should be kept to homes and places of worship.

In a letter to the state school education minister, Rane proposed that female police officers or staff be appointed to conduct checks to prevent cheating, ensuring transparency in crucial exams. He argued that permitting burqas complicates the verification of identities, increasing the risk of misconduct.

Rane pointed to past instances where burqas were allegedly used in cheating, moving for revoked permissions allowing them in exam halls. The education ministry has yet to issue a response to his demands. With critical examinations nearing, the debate over religious clothing and academic integrity continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025