Trump's Executive Orders Target Critical Race Theory in Schools

In a move to fulfill key campaign promises, President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at eliminating the teaching of critical race theory in schools and combating antisemitism on college campuses.

The education-focused directives threaten to cut federal funding from K-12 schools that engage in what Trump calls indoctrination with radical ideologies. Concurrently, the orders vow to tackle antisemitism through the Justice Department, promising to prosecute offenders and even deport nonresident students seen as Hamas sympathizers.

These controversial measures have sparked debate, with critics accusing the administration of stifling free speech and educational discourse on race and discrimination. Institutions face growing pressure as states consider similar restrictions.

