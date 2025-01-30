Germany's Budget Committee Pushes for Increased Military Aid to Ukraine

Germany's budget committee has proposed increasing military aid to Ukraine by an additional 3 billion euros, equivalent to $3.13 billion, according to sources who spoke with Reuters on Wednesday. This request received backing from the opposition conservatives of the CDU and the Free Democrats (FDP), while the governing Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens abstained from the vote, said committee members.

The final decision on providing extra support to Ukraine hinges on the approval of Finance Minister Joerg Kukies. However, historically, the finance ministry has typically honored such committee requests. Members from both the CDU and FDP argue that existing budgetary provisions are sufficient to accommodate this proposal.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, is a proponent of enhanced military aid, although he maintains that it should be financed through an exception to the debt brake, allowing for additional borrowing. This financing debate previously led to the collapse of Germany's government, as Scholz's stance clashed with former Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who advocated for cuts rather than new borrowing. The Finance Ministry, now under the SPD's leadership, was not immediately available for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)