Left Menu

Germany's Budget Committee Pushes for Increased Military Aid to Ukraine

Germany's budget committee seeks an additional 3 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. The proposal, needing Finance Minister Joerg Kukies' approval, was backed by opposition parties but abstained by SPD and Greens. Chancellor Scholz supports the aid but faces internal disputes over financing methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:38 IST
Germany's Budget Committee Pushes for Increased Military Aid to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's budget committee has proposed increasing military aid to Ukraine by an additional 3 billion euros, equivalent to $3.13 billion, according to sources who spoke with Reuters on Wednesday. This request received backing from the opposition conservatives of the CDU and the Free Democrats (FDP), while the governing Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens abstained from the vote, said committee members.

The final decision on providing extra support to Ukraine hinges on the approval of Finance Minister Joerg Kukies. However, historically, the finance ministry has typically honored such committee requests. Members from both the CDU and FDP argue that existing budgetary provisions are sufficient to accommodate this proposal.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, is a proponent of enhanced military aid, although he maintains that it should be financed through an exception to the debt brake, allowing for additional borrowing. This financing debate previously led to the collapse of Germany's government, as Scholz's stance clashed with former Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who advocated for cuts rather than new borrowing. The Finance Ministry, now under the SPD's leadership, was not immediately available for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025