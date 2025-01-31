Left Menu

Kim Jones Departs Dior Homme Amidst Industry Shifts

Fashion designer Kim Jones is set to leave Dior Homme after seven years, amid a series of leadership changes in the luxury fashion industry facing slow growth. Jones' departure follows his final menswear show for Dior, with other brands also announcing key creative director appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:49 IST
Kim Jones Departs Dior Homme Amidst Industry Shifts
Representative Image Image Credit: NeedPix

Fashion designer Kim Jones is stepping down from his role at LVMH's Dior Homme, the brand announced on Friday. This marks the end of his notable seven-year tenure during a period marked by slow industry growth and significant designer turnover.

Jones, a pivotal figure in the fashion world, presented his last menswear show for Dior last week. Dior CEO Delphine Arnault praised his "surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations." However, the brand has not yet disclosed who will succeed him.

Other recent notable changes include Matthieu Blazy taking the helm at Chanel and Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela. These shifts occur as luxury fashion houses contend with disappointing growth, highlighted by LVMH's recent financial report, which fell short of investor expectations, showing Dior underperforming compared to Louis Vuitton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025