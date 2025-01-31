Kim Jones Departs Dior Homme Amidst Industry Shifts

Fashion designer Kim Jones is stepping down from his role at LVMH's Dior Homme, the brand announced on Friday. This marks the end of his notable seven-year tenure during a period marked by slow industry growth and significant designer turnover.

Jones, a pivotal figure in the fashion world, presented his last menswear show for Dior last week. Dior CEO Delphine Arnault praised his "surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations." However, the brand has not yet disclosed who will succeed him.

Other recent notable changes include Matthieu Blazy taking the helm at Chanel and Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela. These shifts occur as luxury fashion houses contend with disappointing growth, highlighted by LVMH's recent financial report, which fell short of investor expectations, showing Dior underperforming compared to Louis Vuitton.

(With inputs from agencies.)