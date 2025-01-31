Exam Scam Exposed: Students Demand Justice in Nanded

A paramedical college in Nanded, Maharashtra, is under investigation for alleged fraud after students accused the institution of failing to conduct crucial final exams. Nearly 400 students claim the college took fees without delivering on promised diplomas.

The students have appealed to the Nanded Deputy Superintendent of Police for urgent intervention, fearing administrative delays. In frustration, some students warn of drastic measures should no action be taken.

The complaint, now with the local police, alleges the college sent students across state lines only to cancel exams. Calls for accountability ramp up, with implications of political involvement adding to the scandal's gravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)