Exam Scam Exposed: Students Demand Justice in Nanded

Police are investigating allegations against a paramedical college in Nanded, Maharashtra, accused of cheating 400 students by not conducting promised exams. The students, frustrated by the inaction, have threatened extreme measures if their grievances go unaddressed. The police are examining the complaint for potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:06 IST
A paramedical college in Nanded, Maharashtra, is under investigation for alleged fraud after students accused the institution of failing to conduct crucial final exams. Nearly 400 students claim the college took fees without delivering on promised diplomas.

The students have appealed to the Nanded Deputy Superintendent of Police for urgent intervention, fearing administrative delays. In frustration, some students warn of drastic measures should no action be taken.

The complaint, now with the local police, alleges the college sent students across state lines only to cancel exams. Calls for accountability ramp up, with implications of political involvement adding to the scandal's gravity.

