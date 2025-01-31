Controversy Erupts Over Reduction in Kerala Minority Scholarships

The Congress-led UDF opposition has criticized Kerala's government for cutting minority scholarships, linking the decision to hurried plans to open liquor factories. The opposition argues that educational support should not be compromised.

In response to these criticisms, an official source clarified that the scholarship cuts were not made in isolation. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demands an immediate repeal of the scholarship reduction.

Satheesan pointed out that despite claims of no economic crisis by the Finance Minister, the minority department's low expenditure suggests misplaced priorities. He warned of looming protests if the government doesn't withdraw its decision.

