Colleges Adapt Amidst Trump's Crackdown on Diversity Initiatives

U.S. colleges face challenges under new White House orders limiting diversity initiatives tied to federal funding. Some, like Northeastern University, rename programmes to emphasize 'belonging.' Despite fears, institutions remain committed to diversity. Legal challenges and administrative adjustments are anticipated in response to the restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:08 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

This shift comes as some colleges experience uncertainty and fear, leading to cautious adjustments in programme titles and structures. At Rutgers University, a cancelled session showcases the immediate impact, reflecting broader nationwide changes.

Despite pressures, many educational institutions reaffirm their commitment to diversity. Legal challenges to the orders are expected, and institutions are exploring creative approaches to uphold principles of inclusivity amidst the regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

