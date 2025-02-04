Supreme Court to Review Disputed NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Process

The Supreme Court has demanded answers from the Centre, National Medical Commission, and other authorities regarding a plea against the NEET-PG 2024 counselling schedule. The petition, awaiting a hearing on February 7, highlights concerns over the national AIQ round 3 commencing before the completion of state round 2 in some states.

Petitioners argue this overlap allowed state quota candidates to inappropriately secure seats intended for others, thereby causing significant injustice to those eligible for AIQ counselling. Advocates emphasize that eligible candidates have been denied fair access to seats blocked by candidates from states like Madhya Pradesh, where the state round 2 was delayed.

The plea seeks annulment and rescheduling of AIQ round 3 or proposes a new round to remedy the effects of the current counselling structure. The petitioners contend that current procedures violate constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21 due to the inequities caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)