Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Disputed NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Process

The Supreme Court has sought responses on a plea challenging the NEET-PG 2024 counselling process, alleging unfairness as AIQ round 3 began before completing state round 2 in certain regions. The plea requests a fresh AIQ round 3 or an additional fourth round due to alleged seat blocking and procedural anomalies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:56 IST
Supreme Court to Review Disputed NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has demanded answers from the Centre, National Medical Commission, and other authorities regarding a plea against the NEET-PG 2024 counselling schedule. The petition, awaiting a hearing on February 7, highlights concerns over the national AIQ round 3 commencing before the completion of state round 2 in some states.

Petitioners argue this overlap allowed state quota candidates to inappropriately secure seats intended for others, thereby causing significant injustice to those eligible for AIQ counselling. Advocates emphasize that eligible candidates have been denied fair access to seats blocked by candidates from states like Madhya Pradesh, where the state round 2 was delayed.

The plea seeks annulment and rescheduling of AIQ round 3 or proposes a new round to remedy the effects of the current counselling structure. The petitioners contend that current procedures violate constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21 due to the inequities caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025