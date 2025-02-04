Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Causes Chaos in Indore Schools

Two private schools in Indore received bomb threats via email, prompting evacuations and affecting exams. The threats were later found to be hoaxes, leading to police investigations against unknown individuals. The bomb squad found no explosives, and exams were rescheduled.

Indore | Updated: 04-02-2025
  • India

In Indore, two private schools faced bomb threats, disrupting their routines and affecting essential examinations.

The threats, received via email, caused evacuations and brought in bomb disposal squads, but the scare was later proven to be a hoax.

Authorities have launched investigations against the unidentified culprits responsible for sending the false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

