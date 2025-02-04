Bomb Hoax Causes Chaos in Indore Schools
Two private schools in Indore received bomb threats via email, prompting evacuations and affecting exams. The threats were later found to be hoaxes, leading to police investigations against unknown individuals. The bomb squad found no explosives, and exams were rescheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:18 IST
- India
In Indore, two private schools faced bomb threats, disrupting their routines and affecting essential examinations.
The threats, received via email, caused evacuations and brought in bomb disposal squads, but the scare was later proven to be a hoax.
Authorities have launched investigations against the unidentified culprits responsible for sending the false alarms.
