Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has allowed three more days for Punjab Police officers to respond to an FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR alleges misuse of an Assembly video clip. This case has sparked controversy over video tampering claims and raised questions of jurisdictional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:57 IST
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe
Vijender Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has extended the deadline for Punjab Police officers to provide their response regarding an FIR involving Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR is centered on the controversial distribution of an Assembly's video clip.

The case, involving accusations against opposition leader Atishi, has stirred intense political debate. Gupta criticized Punjab Police's request to extend their 48-hour deadline, questioning their motives and asserting the situation's gravity requires timely action.

Given the complex jurisdictional issues between Delhi and Punjab, and the political ramifications of the alleged video tampering, the Assembly action points toward a potential standoff, demanding answers from the police by January 15.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructu...

 India
2
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.

Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests...

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Spor...

 Global
4
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026