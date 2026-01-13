Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has allowed three more days for Punjab Police officers to respond to an FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR alleges misuse of an Assembly video clip. This case has sparked controversy over video tampering claims and raised questions of jurisdictional rights.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has extended the deadline for Punjab Police officers to provide their response regarding an FIR involving Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR is centered on the controversial distribution of an Assembly's video clip.
The case, involving accusations against opposition leader Atishi, has stirred intense political debate. Gupta criticized Punjab Police's request to extend their 48-hour deadline, questioning their motives and asserting the situation's gravity requires timely action.
Given the complex jurisdictional issues between Delhi and Punjab, and the political ramifications of the alleged video tampering, the Assembly action points toward a potential standoff, demanding answers from the police by January 15.
ALSO READ
Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death
Gujarat Leads India with State's First BSL-4 Biocontainment Facility
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy and Allegations Unfold in Delhi Assembly
Powell Under Fire: Trump's Pressure and Fed's Future
Gujarat Pioneers India's First State-Operated Bio-Safety Lab