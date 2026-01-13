Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has extended the deadline for Punjab Police officers to provide their response regarding an FIR involving Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The FIR is centered on the controversial distribution of an Assembly's video clip.

The case, involving accusations against opposition leader Atishi, has stirred intense political debate. Gupta criticized Punjab Police's request to extend their 48-hour deadline, questioning their motives and asserting the situation's gravity requires timely action.

Given the complex jurisdictional issues between Delhi and Punjab, and the political ramifications of the alleged video tampering, the Assembly action points toward a potential standoff, demanding answers from the police by January 15.