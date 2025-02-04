Tragic School Shooting Shakes Orebro

In a shocking episode in the city of Orebro, Swedish police confirmed that five individuals were shot during an attack at a local school, igniting an extensive rescue operation.

The police have categorized the event as attempted murder, arson, and aggravated weapons offense, although the extent of the injuries remains unclear.

Rescue and emergency services have been deployed to the scene, while students at the involved and nearby schools were kept indoors for their safety. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer expressed grave concern over the incident, emphasizing governmental support for the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)