Sterling Slides as BoE Rate Cut Decision Looms

Sterling dipped against the dollar as investors anticipated the Bank of England's rate cut decision. With a 94% chance of a rate cut, investors are concerned about the stagnating economy and sticky inflation, limiting rapid policy changes by the Monetary Policy Committee.

The British pound saw a decline against the dollar on Thursday, as market participants anxiously awaited the outcome of the Bank of England's key meeting. The central bank is expected to announce a rate cut, a move aimed at stirring the sluggish economy.

There's a staggering 94% probability that the BoE will trim interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%. Following Thursday's announcement, investors do not foresee another rate change until June, as the central bank also unveils its latest economic projections.

Despite recent optimism, sterling's recent pullback reflects a mix of stagnating economic growth and persistent inflation. Michael Brown of Pepperstone notes that inflation continues to tie the hands of policymakers, preventing a swift pivot in monetary stance. Markets predict further rate cuts in the future, projecting three rate reductions by 2025 and a combined 82 basis points of cuts this year.

