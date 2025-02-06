UGC Cracks Down on Medical Colleges for Ignoring Anti-Ragging Rules

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a firm stance against non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations, issuing show-cause notices to 18 medical colleges across India. This move aims to enforce the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, which mandate that students and their guardians submit an anti-ragging undertaking during admission and annually.

The list of defaulters spans various states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and more, with notable mentions like Safdarjung Hospital and Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences. According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, these colleges failed in their duty to secure crucial safety measures, potentially endangering student welfare.

Colleges are required to respond with a written explanation within seven days, outlining their reasons for non-compliance and their plans for correction. Failure to do so may lead to penalties, among other actions, in accordance with the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)