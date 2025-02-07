Government Expands and Revamps Skill India Programme

The Union Cabinet on Friday gave the green light for the continuation and restructuring of the Skill India Programme (SIP) until 2026, earmarking an impressive Rs 8,800 crore for its execution.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this strategic move demonstrates the government's commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce.

By integrating key schemes like PMKVY 4.0, PM-NAPS, and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan into a unified programme, the government aims to deliver demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)