Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged the central government's redistribution of Rs 2,152 crore intended for the state. According to Stalin, the funds were moved to other states as a form of political retribution.

This financial move is seen as retaliation for Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the National Education Policy 2020 and the associated three-language policy.

Stalin criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of using education funding as a tool for political coercion, and called the action a stand against the state's educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)