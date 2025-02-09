Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the central government of reallocating Rs 2,152 crore meant for the state as political retaliation for rejecting the National Education Policy 2020 and three-language policy. The funds have been redirected to other states, which Stalin describes as coercive political revenge.

09-02-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged the central government's redistribution of Rs 2,152 crore intended for the state. According to Stalin, the funds were moved to other states as a form of political retribution.

This financial move is seen as retaliation for Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the National Education Policy 2020 and the associated three-language policy.

Stalin criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of using education funding as a tool for political coercion, and called the action a stand against the state's educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

