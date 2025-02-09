Global Education Access Expanded: Anurag University Partners with Arizona State University

Hyderabad's Anurag University has teamed up with Arizona State University to make global education more accessible and affordable for Indian students. This strategic partnership opens new pathways for students at Anurag University to engage in dual-degree programs, partake in research collaborations, and secure worldwide industry internships, according to a press release by Anurag University.

The initiative seeks to blend academic excellence from both institutions to reduce the cost of world-class education. As part of this partnership, Anurag University has become a member of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a prestigious global network of universities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This membership provides Anurag University students and faculty access to pioneering research, international partnerships, and industry projects, enriching their global competence.

"By merging Arizona State's globally recognized curriculum with Anurag University's strong local foundation, we're creating opportunities for Indian students to obtain world-class education without traveling overseas," said Michael M Crow, President of ASU. Anurag University's Chairman, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, concisely stated their commitment to equipping students for an increasingly interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)