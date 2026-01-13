Sports Spotlight: Koepka's PGA Return, Garcia's Title Shot, and FIFA's Betting Data Partnership

Brooks Koepka is set to make his return to the PGA Tour after his contentious exit from LIV Golf. A potential $85 million price might accompany his comeback as the circuit navigates new program implementations. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed Koepka's reinstatement through an open letter.

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his highly anticipated title shot against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. After overcoming a year-long drug suspension, Garcia hopes his bout against the WBC welterweight champion will signal a triumphant return to form. His previous struggle ended with a loss to WBA champion Rolando Romero.

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has announced its partnership with sports AI firm Stats Perform. The firm will not only provide official betting data but will also distribute live-streaming rights across various FIFA competitions. This collaboration is seen as a pivotal step in FIFA's digital evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)