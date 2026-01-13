Left Menu

Sports Spotlight: Koepka's PGA Return, Garcia's Title Shot, and FIFA's Betting Data Partnership

Brooks Koepka is reinstated to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, with possible financial implications. Ryan Garcia aims for a title shot against Mario Barrios following return from a drug suspension. FIFA partners with Stats Perform for betting data and streaming rights for upcoming World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST
Sports Spotlight: Koepka's PGA Return, Garcia's Title Shot, and FIFA's Betting Data Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brooks Koepka is set to make his return to the PGA Tour after his contentious exit from LIV Golf. A potential $85 million price might accompany his comeback as the circuit navigates new program implementations. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed Koepka's reinstatement through an open letter.

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his highly anticipated title shot against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. After overcoming a year-long drug suspension, Garcia hopes his bout against the WBC welterweight champion will signal a triumphant return to form. His previous struggle ended with a loss to WBA champion Rolando Romero.

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has announced its partnership with sports AI firm Stats Perform. The firm will not only provide official betting data but will also distribute live-streaming rights across various FIFA competitions. This collaboration is seen as a pivotal step in FIFA's digital evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

 India
3
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
4
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026