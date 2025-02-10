West Bengal Education Minister Urges Professors to Champion Mamata's Ideology

In a strategic meeting with the West Bengal College and University Professors Association, Education Minister Bratya Basu called for a unification under Mamata Banerjee's ideology.

Basu, chair of TMC's Siksha Cell, expressed concerns over attempts by opposing political forces to disrupt the state's educational institutions.

The minister urged members to counteract ideologies opposing Banerjee's humanist approach and align closely with the state's educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)