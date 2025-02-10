Left Menu

West Bengal Education Minister Urges Professors to Champion Mamata's Ideology

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu urged academicians at a TMC meeting to advocate for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ideology and counter left and right opposing forces. As the chair of Trinamool Congress's Siksha Cell, Basu emphasized promoting humanism in higher education institutions while discouraging any anti-state rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic meeting with the West Bengal College and University Professors Association, Education Minister Bratya Basu called for a unification under Mamata Banerjee's ideology.

Basu, chair of TMC's Siksha Cell, expressed concerns over attempts by opposing political forces to disrupt the state's educational institutions.

The minister urged members to counteract ideologies opposing Banerjee's humanist approach and align closely with the state's educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

