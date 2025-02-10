Empowering Minds: Insights from Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a dynamic interaction with students during the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The discussion focused on the vital aspects of education, urging students to prioritize knowledge over examinations.

In his dialogue, Modi encouraged students to explore their passions, manage time effectively, and see exams not as life-defining barriers. He highlighted leadership qualities and emphasized that students should be viewed as evolving individuals, not as benchmarks competing against others.

The prime minister also touched upon wellness, advocating for proper sleep and nutrition. He reiterated the importance of parental support and positive encouragement, urging parents to nurture rather than pressure their children for academic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)