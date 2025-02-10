Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Insights from Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged students in an informal discussion during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. He emphasized the importance of knowledge over exams, self-reflection, and balancing pressure. The event also highlighted leadership, wellness, and the need for parents to support rather than compare their children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:14 IST
Empowering Minds: Insights from Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a dynamic interaction with students during the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The discussion focused on the vital aspects of education, urging students to prioritize knowledge over examinations.

In his dialogue, Modi encouraged students to explore their passions, manage time effectively, and see exams not as life-defining barriers. He highlighted leadership qualities and emphasized that students should be viewed as evolving individuals, not as benchmarks competing against others.

The prime minister also touched upon wellness, advocating for proper sleep and nutrition. He reiterated the importance of parental support and positive encouragement, urging parents to nurture rather than pressure their children for academic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025