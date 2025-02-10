Empowering Minds: Insights from Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged students in an informal discussion during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. He emphasized the importance of knowledge over exams, self-reflection, and balancing pressure. The event also highlighted leadership, wellness, and the need for parents to support rather than compare their children.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a dynamic interaction with students during the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The discussion focused on the vital aspects of education, urging students to prioritize knowledge over examinations.
In his dialogue, Modi encouraged students to explore their passions, manage time effectively, and see exams not as life-defining barriers. He highlighted leadership qualities and emphasized that students should be viewed as evolving individuals, not as benchmarks competing against others.
The prime minister also touched upon wellness, advocating for proper sleep and nutrition. He reiterated the importance of parental support and positive encouragement, urging parents to nurture rather than pressure their children for academic achievements.
