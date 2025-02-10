UGC's Draft Regulations: A Step Towards University Autonomy or Academic Controversy?

The University Grants Commission's new draft recruitment norms, aimed at providing more autonomy and inclusive development for state universities, were introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha this Monday.

The draft regulations, which decentralize power in the teacher selection process, have ignited mixed reactions. Minister Pradhan emphasized the increased role of university selection committees in determining research quality and publisher reputation, moving away from a rigid Academic Performance Index.

While opposition parties described the norms as "draconian and anti-Constitution," six ministers from opposition-governed states have adopted a resolution condemning the proposal. The regulations remain open for public feedback until February 28, with an expert committee set to review the collected input.

