Shattered Safety: A Tragic Incident in South Korean School
A South Korean elementary school teacher allegedly stabbed a student to death in Daejeon, shocking the nation. The suspect, reportedly suffering from depression, is under hospital care for self-inflicted wounds. The incident has triggered a call for a review of school safety standards by authorities.
A South Korean elementary school teacher is being questioned by police following the alleged stabbing of a pupil in Daejeon, an incident that has shaken the nation. The act occurred during after-school care on Monday, prompting the nation's acting president to demand a reassessment of school safety protocols.
The suspect, a woman in her 40s, is undergoing hospital treatment for self-inflicted wounds. Police chief Yuk Jong-myeong reported that she recently resumed work after taking leave for health issues and has been receiving treatment for depression since 2018. The young victim, a first-grade student, was found by her grandmother and declared dead at the hospital.
Choi Sang-mok, serving as acting president amidst the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, urged a full investigation and pressed education authorities to take steps to prevent future incidents. Mourners have left flowers and condolence letters at the school's closed gate.
