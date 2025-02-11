Left Menu

Shattered Safety: A Tragic Incident in South Korean School

A South Korean elementary school teacher allegedly stabbed a student to death in Daejeon, shocking the nation. The suspect, reportedly suffering from depression, is under hospital care for self-inflicted wounds. The incident has triggered a call for a review of school safety standards by authorities.

Updated: 11-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:52 IST
  Country:
  South Korea

A South Korean elementary school teacher is being questioned by police following the alleged stabbing of a pupil in Daejeon, an incident that has shaken the nation. The act occurred during after-school care on Monday, prompting the nation's acting president to demand a reassessment of school safety protocols.

The suspect, a woman in her 40s, is undergoing hospital treatment for self-inflicted wounds. Police chief Yuk Jong-myeong reported that she recently resumed work after taking leave for health issues and has been receiving treatment for depression since 2018. The young victim, a first-grade student, was found by her grandmother and declared dead at the hospital.

Choi Sang-mok, serving as acting president amidst the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, urged a full investigation and pressed education authorities to take steps to prevent future incidents. Mourners have left flowers and condolence letters at the school's closed gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

