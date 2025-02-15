Minister Ashish Patel Vows to Combat Corruption in Technical Education

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel has issued a stern warning against corruption within his department, promising decisive action that will leave a lasting impression.

During his visit to Gonda, Patel expressed his commitment to advocate for the oppressed, while responding to remarks by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav about the Maha Kumbh Mela. He referenced the outcomes of the 2017 and 2022 elections as proof of public support, anticipating similar outcomes in 2027.

Patel also inspected the Government Engineering College under construction, emphasizing the need to finalize preparations before the next academic session begins, to ensure the smooth running of classes.

