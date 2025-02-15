Left Menu

Minister Ashish Patel Vows to Combat Corruption in Technical Education

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel promises severe consequences for corruption in his department, emphasizing support for marginalized communities. Amid criticism from the Samajwadi Party, he highlights past electoral outcomes as evidence, and stresses the timely completion of a new engineering college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:25 IST
Minister Ashish Patel Vows to Combat Corruption in Technical Education
Ashish Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel has issued a stern warning against corruption within his department, promising decisive action that will leave a lasting impression.

During his visit to Gonda, Patel expressed his commitment to advocate for the oppressed, while responding to remarks by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav about the Maha Kumbh Mela. He referenced the outcomes of the 2017 and 2022 elections as proof of public support, anticipating similar outcomes in 2027.

Patel also inspected the Government Engineering College under construction, emphasizing the need to finalize preparations before the next academic session begins, to ensure the smooth running of classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025