Minister Ashish Patel Vows to Combat Corruption in Technical Education
Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel promises severe consequences for corruption in his department, emphasizing support for marginalized communities. Amid criticism from the Samajwadi Party, he highlights past electoral outcomes as evidence, and stresses the timely completion of a new engineering college.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel has issued a stern warning against corruption within his department, promising decisive action that will leave a lasting impression.
During his visit to Gonda, Patel expressed his commitment to advocate for the oppressed, while responding to remarks by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav about the Maha Kumbh Mela. He referenced the outcomes of the 2017 and 2022 elections as proof of public support, anticipating similar outcomes in 2027.
Patel also inspected the Government Engineering College under construction, emphasizing the need to finalize preparations before the next academic session begins, to ensure the smooth running of classes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Devotees Embrace Unity and Spirituality at Maha Kumbh Mela
Adani Group's Philanthropy Shines at Maha Kumbh Mela
Harmony of Souls: Israeli and Indian Musicians Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party, Calls Bypoll a Battle Against Dynastic Politics
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Spiritual Celebration