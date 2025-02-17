Campus Tragedy: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Tension

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology when a third-year B-Tech student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel, reportedly by suicide. The student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, has sparked widespread tension within the campus community.

Authorities suspect a possible romantic link in her death, leading to the detention and questioning of a male student. The police have confiscated electronic devices belonging to the deceased as part of their investigation, which they assure will be thorough and scientific.

In response to rising tensions, particularly among Nepali students, the university administration has engaged in dialogue to maintain peace, while police preside over security inside and outside the campus. Displaced Nepali students have been temporarily moved home for safety.

