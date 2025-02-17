Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Tension

An engineering student from Nepal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology allegedly died by suicide, stirring unrest on campus. Police suspect a romantic involvement and have detained a male student. The institution ensures calm by engaging with aggrieved Nepali students and coordinating with police for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:55 IST
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology when a third-year B-Tech student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel, reportedly by suicide. The student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, has sparked widespread tension within the campus community.

Authorities suspect a possible romantic link in her death, leading to the detention and questioning of a male student. The police have confiscated electronic devices belonging to the deceased as part of their investigation, which they assure will be thorough and scientific.

In response to rising tensions, particularly among Nepali students, the university administration has engaged in dialogue to maintain peace, while police preside over security inside and outside the campus. Displaced Nepali students have been temporarily moved home for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

