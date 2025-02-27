Delhi University Faces Student Backlash Over Election Overhaul Proposal
Delhi University plans to reform its student union elections by moving from direct voting to a two-tier model, sparking student protests. The proposal aims to reduce 'money and muscle power', yet faces opposition from groups like AISA, who argue it weakens the union's effectiveness.
Delhi University's proposed revamp of its student union election process has ignited student protests. The administration is considering a shift from the direct-voting system to an indirect, two-tier model.
The proposal aims to curb 'money and muscle power' in elections, following a November 2024 High Court ruling advocating for change. It suggests representatives elect university-level leaders, rather than direct student votes.
Strong opposition has come from groups like AISA, who claim the change reduces the union's impact. Students continue to rally against it, supporting the retention of the direct voting system.
