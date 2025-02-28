Empowering Future Generations: Science and Education's Role in India's Development
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the joint responsibility of the Center and states to provide quality education, making future generations both future-ready and globally competent. Speaking at National Science Day, Singh highlighted the New Education Policy's dynamic approach and the critical role of science in India's economic growth.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on both the central and state governments to prioritize quality education, ensuring future generations are prepared for global challenges.
Addressing the audience at National Science Day celebrations organized by DRDO, Singh praised the New Education Policy's introduction of fieldwork, practicals, and research as transformative measures.
Emphasizing science's pivotal role in economic growth, Singh noted its contribution to self-sufficiency in agriculture, essential for India's development as a self-sustaining economy.
