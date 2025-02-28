Left Menu

Empowering Future Generations: Science and Education's Role in India's Development

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the joint responsibility of the Center and states to provide quality education, making future generations both future-ready and globally competent. Speaking at National Science Day, Singh highlighted the New Education Policy's dynamic approach and the critical role of science in India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:39 IST
Empowering Future Generations: Science and Education's Role in India's Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on both the central and state governments to prioritize quality education, ensuring future generations are prepared for global challenges.

Addressing the audience at National Science Day celebrations organized by DRDO, Singh praised the New Education Policy's introduction of fieldwork, practicals, and research as transformative measures.

Emphasizing science's pivotal role in economic growth, Singh noted its contribution to self-sufficiency in agriculture, essential for India's development as a self-sustaining economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025