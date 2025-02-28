Empowering Future Generations: Science and Education's Role in India's Development

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on both the central and state governments to prioritize quality education, ensuring future generations are prepared for global challenges.

Addressing the audience at National Science Day celebrations organized by DRDO, Singh praised the New Education Policy's introduction of fieldwork, practicals, and research as transformative measures.

Emphasizing science's pivotal role in economic growth, Singh noted its contribution to self-sufficiency in agriculture, essential for India's development as a self-sustaining economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)