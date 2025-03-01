Left Menu

Retest Scheduled: Jharkhand Board Exams Reshuffle After Leak Scandal

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to conduct a retest for Class 10 Hindi and Science papers on March 7-8, following an alleged paper leak on social media. The original exams, scheduled for February 20, were canceled. Ten arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced new dates for the retests of Class 10 Hindi and Science board examinations, which will take place on March 7 and 8. This move comes after the exams were canceled on February 20 due to an alleged leak on social media.

According to an official statement from the JAC, the decision was made to maintain the integrity of the examination process after the Hindi and Science papers were reportedly circulating online. In response to the breach, the Jharkhand Police have arrested 10 individuals suspected of involvement in the leak.

Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 commenced in Jharkhand on February 11 under stringent security measures. A total of over 7.84 lakh students have registered for the exams, which are being administered at 2,086 centers throughout the state.

