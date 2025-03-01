Left Menu

Discrepancy in Odisha Science Exam Question Paper Sparks Concern

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education admitted an error in the Science exam's set-C question paper, which had only 96 marks instead of the required 100. The Board is addressing this issue to ensure students are not penalized. Additionally, 11 students were caught using unfair means.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:24 IST
On Saturday, a discrepancy was found in the Science question paper for Odisha's matriculation exams, causing concern among students and educators. The question paper's set-C contained only 96 marks, deviating from the standard 100-mark format used in other sets.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) President Srikant Tarai assured that the board will investigate the issue and implement measures to ensure students are not disadvantaged during evaluation. Despite the mix-up, students were promised fairness in the marking process.

Additionally, the BSE reported that 11 students were discovered using unfair practices during the examination. These cases will be reviewed by a committee to decide on appropriate disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

