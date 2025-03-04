Tragic Accident: Three Students Lose Lives in Exam Day SUV Tragedy
Three girls en route to board exams were fatally injured in an accident due to a tire burst on the Dhani-Fharenda highway, with 12 others injured. The victims and injured were from Mahesh Ram Ashok Kumar Girls Inter College. The driver’s condition is critical.
In a tragic accident on the Dhani-Fharenda highway, three female students lost their lives following a tire burst in an SUV on their way to sit for board exams, police reported on Tuesday.
Identified as Chadni Patel, Gaytri Gaur, and Priti, the young victims hailed from Mahrajganj's villages Samardeera, Bishunpur, and Karmaha. They were on route to Mahesh Ram Ashok Kumar Girls Inter College to take their exams.
Authorities confirmed that 12 others suffered injuries, with six students in critical condition. The injured were swiftly taken to Dhani Primary Health Centre. The SUV carried 14 girls apart from the critically injured driver.
