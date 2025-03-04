Left Menu

ProntoStart Revolutionizes Exam Prep with College Integration

ProntoStart Pvt. Ltd., incubated by IIM Lucknow, aims to integrate competitive exam preparations with college coursework to save students valuable time. Founded by IIM students and a civil services expert, the startup offers customized solutions to help students prepare for exams without taking a career break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:33 IST
IIM Lucknow's Enterprise Incubation Centre has welcomed a new start-up, ProntoStart Pvt. Ltd., which seeks to seamlessly blend college curricula with competitive examination preparation. Founded by three IIM Lucknow students—Mayank Nalin, Mihir M Shingala, and Abhishek Singh—alongside civil services expert Mitrapal Aswal, the startup aims to prevent students from losing crucial years of their youth.

The initiative addresses the common scenario where students delay their competitive exam preparations until after completing their undergraduate and master's studies. By doing so, they often miss out on numerous peak years of their youth. ProntoStart proposes to rectify this by offering tailored solutions to eliminate the need for a career break while preparing for exams.

Co-founder Mitrapal emphasized the pan-India scope of their solution, aiming to provide a framework that aligns competitive exam preparation with the student's ongoing academic pursuits, thus bridging the gap between education and career progression in a more time-efficient manner.

