IIMC Set to Transform into a Global Media University

The government plans to elevate the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to a world-class media university with state-of-the-art facilities and international partnerships, according to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During the 56th convocation ceremony, Vaishnaw highlighted the rapid changes in the media industry, presenting new avenues for students to showcase their talents. The minister encouraged the 400 graduates to capitalize on these expansive opportunities, hinting at potential for them to launch new media initiatives.

Diplomas were awarded to students from IIMC's New Delhi campus and five regional centers. The event also recognized 36 students for their academic achievements. This convocation marks IIMC's first since attaining 'deemed-to-be-university' status last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)