Empowering Future Leaders: Vice President Dhankhar Inspires Students to Embrace Opportunities
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar encouraged students at a convocation in Sirsa to pursue their dreams without fear of failure. He emphasized India's rapid growth and opportunities available, urging students to think big, be innovative, and prioritize national interest over personal gains as they shape their careers.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged students to follow their dreams without fear of failure, emphasizing the vast opportunities available in India today. Addressing the convocation at Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth in Sirsa, he highlighted India's impressive growth and encouraged students to pursue careers aligned with their passions and aptitudes.
Dhankhar remarked on India's rapid advancements, noting the nation's leadership in digital transactions and infrastructure development. He instilled confidence in the students, advising them to think disruptively and embrace new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for future innovations.
Emphasizing national interest, Dhankhar also cautioned against prioritizing personal objectives over civic duties. He inspired the students to nurture their communities, respect the environment, and take part in overcoming the challenges posed by rapid developmental changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Italy Strengthen Ties, Eye Collaborative Growth
Banganga Paper Industries Embraces Solar Power for Sustainable Growth
Active Clothing Co Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25 Results
Congress Dismisses Controversy: Tharoor's Praise for Kerala's Growth a Closed Chapter
The Digital Economy’s Carbon Footprint: A Journey from Growth to Green Efficiency