Empowering Future Leaders: Vice President Dhankhar Inspires Students to Embrace Opportunities

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged students to follow their dreams without fear of failure, emphasizing the vast opportunities available in India today. Addressing the convocation at Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth in Sirsa, he highlighted India's impressive growth and encouraged students to pursue careers aligned with their passions and aptitudes.

Dhankhar remarked on India's rapid advancements, noting the nation's leadership in digital transactions and infrastructure development. He instilled confidence in the students, advising them to think disruptively and embrace new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for future innovations.

Emphasizing national interest, Dhankhar also cautioned against prioritizing personal objectives over civic duties. He inspired the students to nurture their communities, respect the environment, and take part in overcoming the challenges posed by rapid developmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)