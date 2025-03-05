Left Menu

Commemorating Kangra's Legacy: A Drill for Disaster Preparedness

Himachal Pradesh will conduct a Shakeout drill in educational institutions on April 4 to honor the 1905 Kangra Earthquake. This tragic event claimed over 20,000 lives and led to massive destruction. The state's disaster management initiatives aim to educate and prepare citizens for future emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:54 IST
  • India

In a bid to honor the memory of the catastrophic 1905 Kangra Earthquake, Himachal Pradesh will execute a Shakeout drill on April 4 across educational institutions. This drill aims to raise awareness and bolster preparedness for potential future disasters among the younger generation.

The Kangra Earthquake, one of the deadliest disasters in the Western Himalayas, wreaked havoc with a magnitude between 7.8 and 7.9, leaving over 20,000 people dead and 53,000 domestic animals lost. Nearly 100,000 buildings, including those in Kangra, McLeodganj, and Dharamshala, bore witness to near-total destruction. The estimated recovery cost was pegged at Rs 2.9 million.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) initiated the annual Shakeout drill during its first meeting in December 2011. This year, under the Disaster Awareness Campaign-2025, the state will roll out several activities, such as mock drills, citizen solidarity marches, and educational programs for school administrators to enhance resilience against disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

