Renowned Professor Takes Helm as Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor
Phanithi Prakash Babu, a senior professor at the University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University by the Union Education Ministry. The appointment follows a vacancy since November 2023 and will last for five years or until Babu reaches 70 years of age.
The Union Education Ministry has named Phanithi Prakash Babu, a distinguished professor in the fields of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics from the University of Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University. The announcement came through a formal communication from Subhash Chand Sharu, the Director of Central University-I, underlining the decision as per the Pondicherry University Act, 1985.
The position, left vacant since November 2023 after Gurmeet Singh's term ended, will see Babu serve for a five-year term or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever occurs first. Babu's appointment is expected to usher in a new era of leadership for the university renowned for its academic excellence.
Prior to this appointment, senior faculty member Tharanikkarasu has been managing the vice-chancellor duties. Pondicherry University, a prestigious institution established in 1985, awaits a fresh perspective with Babu's appointment.
