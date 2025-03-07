Left Menu

Renowned Professor Takes Helm as Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor

Phanithi Prakash Babu, a senior professor at the University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University by the Union Education Ministry. The appointment follows a vacancy since November 2023 and will last for five years or until Babu reaches 70 years of age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:22 IST
Renowned Professor Takes Helm as Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Education Ministry has named Phanithi Prakash Babu, a distinguished professor in the fields of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics from the University of Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University. The announcement came through a formal communication from Subhash Chand Sharu, the Director of Central University-I, underlining the decision as per the Pondicherry University Act, 1985.

The position, left vacant since November 2023 after Gurmeet Singh's term ended, will see Babu serve for a five-year term or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever occurs first. Babu's appointment is expected to usher in a new era of leadership for the university renowned for its academic excellence.

Prior to this appointment, senior faculty member Tharanikkarasu has been managing the vice-chancellor duties. Pondicherry University, a prestigious institution established in 1985, awaits a fresh perspective with Babu's appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025