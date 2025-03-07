Himachal Pradesh Class 12 English Exam Cancelled Over Paper Leak Fears

Left Menu

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education canceled the Class 12 English exam due to a potential paper leak at a school in District Chamba. An anonymous tip-off led to the discovery. A re-examination date will be announced, and security measures are under review to prevent future breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has canceled the Class 12 English exam for March 2025 across all examination centers statewide after a possible paper leak was detected at a school in District Chamba, officials announced on Friday.

The breach occurred when teachers accidentally opened the Class 12 English question paper instead of the Class 10 paper at Government Senior Secondary School, Chowari. A complaint was received on March 7, alleging early access to the Class 12 paper set for March 8. This was validated through video evidence from the 'Exam Mitra App', the board's new security measure.

In response, the board swiftly initiated a probe, confirming the breach. Board Secretary Vishal Sharma stated that they are taking the incident seriously, emphasizing their commitment to examination integrity. The re-examination date will be publicized soon, as officials work to improve security protocols and assure parents and students of corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

