Empowering Tomorrow: IHCL and HUL's Youth Skill Development Initiative

In a collaborative effort to empower the nation's youth, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced a strategic partnership with Head Held High Foundation. The initiative centers on a comprehensive programme designed to boost skill development within selected communities.

The curriculum will focus on providing foundational literacy and sector-specific skills in hospitality, ensuring participants are career-ready. This joint enterprise seeks to address the skill gap in the service sector by offering impactful training that aligns with industry needs.

Expressing commitment to the cause, IHCL and HUL emphasize the importance of skill-building in driving economic growth and inclusion. Their shared mission aims to train 100,000 individuals by 2030, laying the groundwork for a more capable and dynamic workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)