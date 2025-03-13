Empowering Tomorrow: IHCL and HUL's Youth Skill Development Initiative
Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd have partnered with Head Held High Foundation to launch a program aimed at empowering youth through skill-building. The initiative offers training sessions that focus on foundational literacy and hospitality skills, preparing participants for careers in the service sector.
In a collaborative effort to empower the nation's youth, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced a strategic partnership with Head Held High Foundation. The initiative centers on a comprehensive programme designed to boost skill development within selected communities.
The curriculum will focus on providing foundational literacy and sector-specific skills in hospitality, ensuring participants are career-ready. This joint enterprise seeks to address the skill gap in the service sector by offering impactful training that aligns with industry needs.
Expressing commitment to the cause, IHCL and HUL emphasize the importance of skill-building in driving economic growth and inclusion. Their shared mission aims to train 100,000 individuals by 2030, laying the groundwork for a more capable and dynamic workforce.
