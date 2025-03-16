Left Menu

Education Minister's Call: A Turning Point for Young Khushbu

Khushbu, a Class 11 student, received a call from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assuring her of support after her parents forced her into Arts. The minister promised assistance for her Science stream admission, encouraging her to prepare for NEET despite familial bias.

Khushbu
  • Country:
  • India

A bright Class 11 student, Khushbu, from Bihar's Danapur, found hope in an unexpected call from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This conversation followed a media report detailing how her parents forced her into the Arts stream despite her interest in Science.

Khushbu's story struck a chord, highlighting a gender-biased approach where her brothers freely pursued Science, while she faced obstacles over one less mark in her Class 10 results. The minister assured support for her Science stream admission, promising intervention from local authorities.

Union Minister Pradhan encouraged Khushbu to start preparing for NEET, fostering her dreams of becoming a doctor. His remarks underscored significant backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address educational aspirations amidst prevailing cultural biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

