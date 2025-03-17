Left Menu

Government Scholarships Under Scrutiny: Calls for Increased Funding and Efficiency

A parliamentary committee recommends a periodic review of scholarship amounts to meet current day expenses. The report highlights inefficiencies in fund utilisation and calls for improved monitoring. With underfunding limiting reach, the panel stresses stronger inter-agency coordination and proactive measures for effective welfare delivery.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary standing committee has raised concerns about the adequacy of current government scholarships, recommending periodic reviews to adjust for inflation and enhance the efficiency of educational support schemes.

In its recent report, the committee noted budgetary constraints and procedural inefficiencies that hinder the impact of welfare programmes. Despite a significant allocation of Rs 14,164.42 crore for 2025-26, many initiatives remain underfunded.

The committee called for improved fund utilisation and underscored the need for stronger coordination between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and state governments. It highlighted issues like delayed fund disbursements and proposed new guidelines to optimise scheme delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

