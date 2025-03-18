Left Menu

Harvard University Announces Historic Tuition-Free Initiative for Middle-Income Families

Harvard University will provide free tuition for undergraduates from families earning below $200,000 annually, starting in the 2025-26 academic year, including health insurance and housing for those earning less than $100,000. This move aims to support middle-income families and combat declining student diversity post-affirmative action ruling.

Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, Harvard University will offer free tuition for undergraduate students from families earning under $200,000 per year. The initiative, announced Monday, extends also to cover health insurance and housing for those making less than $100,000.

In an effort to make the institution more accessible, Harvard updates its former financial aid policies, which provided for families earning up to $85,000. This change is a significant shift aimed at middle-income families, marking a broadening of support following the Supreme Court's rejection of affirmative action.

President Alan Garber emphasized the importance of expanding financial accessibility to diversify Harvard's student body, following executive actions by President Donald Trump which impacted diversity initiatives. This new tuition plan means approximately 86% of U.S. families could qualify for financial aid, against a backdrop of median household income sitting at $80,610.

