MSM Unify's $20 Million Investment: Transforming India's Education Industry

Global education firm MSM Unify is set to invest $20 million to expand in India, establishing three major offices and 250 student recruitment franchises. The company aims to hire 175 additional professionals and facilitate the setup of foreign university campuses as part of its strategic growth plan.

Global education firm MSM Unify announced a strategic $20 million investment to expand its operations in India, with a focus on establishing a robust student recruitment ecosystem.

The expansion plan includes the setup of major offices in Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad, employing 175 professionals, with intentions to hire an additional 175 by the next financial year.

Founder Sanjay Laul emphasized that India is becoming a global education hub. Through this investment, MSM Unify plans a network of 250 student recruitment franchises and aims to facilitate foreign university campus setups, enhancing education opportunities for Indian students.

