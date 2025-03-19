Balochistan Universities Shift to Online Learning Amid Security Concerns
Three universities in Balochistan, Pakistan, have shifted to virtual classes due to security threats following terrorist attacks. The decision impacts the University of Balochistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University, and the University of Turbat, aiming to protect students and staff amidst rising tensions in the area.
In a move prompted by escalating security concerns, three universities in Pakistan's Balochistan province have transitioned to virtual classes indefinitely. The decision came after a series of terrorist attacks in the region, notably the hijacking of the Jaffar Express, which resulted in multiple casualties.
The University of Balochistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University, and the University of Turbat finalized this transition after thorough consultations with their deans and academic heads. The universities cited varying reasons, including ongoing protests and threats, for suspending on-campus activities.
Vice Chancellor Zahoor Ahmad Bazai of the University of Balochistan mentioned logistical challenges due to highway blockades as a factor in the decision. Meanwhile, the University of Turbat cited "illegal occupation and blockade" of its administrative block as a significant concern, urging students to evacuate hostels for safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
