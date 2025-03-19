Delhi Education Department Warns Against Fraudulent Admission Scams

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a stern warning to parents and school authorities to remain vigilant against individuals and organizations falsely promising guaranteed school admissions.

In an official circular released on Wednesday, the DoE highlighted that certain parties are misleading parents by claiming they can influence or secure school admissions through unauthorized means. The circular advises against engaging with such entities and reminds the public to refrain from transactions involving admission-related services offered by unauthorized agents.

Furthermore, school management and principals, both from private and government-aided institutions, have been instructed to avoid any formal or informal connections with admission consultants or agents. The circular emphasized the prohibition of any donations or fees under Section 17 of the Delhi School Education Act, reiterating the department's commitment to combat the commercialization of education.

