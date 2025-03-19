Left Menu

Delhi Education Department Warns Against Fraudulent Admission Scams

The Delhi Directorate of Education has alerted parents and schools to be wary of individuals and organisations falsely promising guaranteed school admissions. The department urges avoidance of unauthorised entities claiming to offer admission services, as charging fees beyond set regulations is prohibited and strict action will be taken against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a stern warning to parents and school authorities to remain vigilant against individuals and organizations falsely promising guaranteed school admissions.

In an official circular released on Wednesday, the DoE highlighted that certain parties are misleading parents by claiming they can influence or secure school admissions through unauthorized means. The circular advises against engaging with such entities and reminds the public to refrain from transactions involving admission-related services offered by unauthorized agents.

Furthermore, school management and principals, both from private and government-aided institutions, have been instructed to avoid any formal or informal connections with admission consultants or agents. The circular emphasized the prohibition of any donations or fees under Section 17 of the Delhi School Education Act, reiterating the department's commitment to combat the commercialization of education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

