Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Education Department

In a sweeping move set to fulfill a campaign promise, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday aiming to shut down the U.S. Education Department. According to a White House official, this action is rooted in longstanding conservative critiques, particularly regarding agency inefficiencies and alleged liberal influences.

The executive order directs Secretary Linda McMahon to undertake measures facilitating the department's closure, aiming to return educational authority to states, while ensuring continuity in services and programs essential to Americans. The Trump administration has already commenced significant layoffs and program reductions as part of this initiative.

However, dismantling the department entirely would require congressional action, as it was established by Congress in 1979. Critics argue this adds a layer of complexity to Trump's ambitious proposal. The cuts are notably impacting the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences, key components in tracking national educational data.

(With inputs from agencies.)