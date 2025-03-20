Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Education Department

President Trump is set to sign an executive order to shut down the U.S. Education Department, a move that fulfills a campaign promise. This decision, targeting the department for its perceived inefficiencies and liberal bias, faces challenges without congressional approval. Efforts are underway to reduce workforce and program size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:39 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Education Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping move set to fulfill a campaign promise, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday aiming to shut down the U.S. Education Department. According to a White House official, this action is rooted in longstanding conservative critiques, particularly regarding agency inefficiencies and alleged liberal influences.

The executive order directs Secretary Linda McMahon to undertake measures facilitating the department's closure, aiming to return educational authority to states, while ensuring continuity in services and programs essential to Americans. The Trump administration has already commenced significant layoffs and program reductions as part of this initiative.

However, dismantling the department entirely would require congressional action, as it was established by Congress in 1979. Critics argue this adds a layer of complexity to Trump's ambitious proposal. The cuts are notably impacting the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences, key components in tracking national educational data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025