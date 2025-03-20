Left Menu

Netherlands' New Fund to Attract Global Scientific Talent

The Netherlands plans to establish a fund to draw top international scientists to its soil, as revealed by Education Minister Eppo Bruins. Prompted by high global demand and shifting geopolitical landscapes, the initiative aims to begin operations imminently, especially amidst U.S. research grant cuts.

  Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands is taking a proactive step to lure leading foreign scientists with the creation of an enticing new fund. Education Minister Eppo Bruins announced the initiative in a recent letter to parliament, emphasizing the urgent need for its implementation, although a specific timeline remains undisclosed.

Bruins highlighted the increasing global demand for top scientific talent, juxtaposed against a rapidly evolving geopolitical climate that is boosting scientist mobility internationally. The fund will be open to scientists regardless of their nationality, reflecting the Netherlands' inclusive stance.

This strategic move gains further relevance as the United States, under President Donald Trump, slashes research grants for several esteemed institutions, including Columbia and Johns Hopkins universities, potentially creating an exodus of scientific expertise.

