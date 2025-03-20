Netherlands' New Fund to Attract Global Scientific Talent

The Netherlands is taking a proactive step to lure leading foreign scientists with the creation of an enticing new fund. Education Minister Eppo Bruins announced the initiative in a recent letter to parliament, emphasizing the urgent need for its implementation, although a specific timeline remains undisclosed.

Bruins highlighted the increasing global demand for top scientific talent, juxtaposed against a rapidly evolving geopolitical climate that is boosting scientist mobility internationally. The fund will be open to scientists regardless of their nationality, reflecting the Netherlands' inclusive stance.

This strategic move gains further relevance as the United States, under President Donald Trump, slashes research grants for several esteemed institutions, including Columbia and Johns Hopkins universities, potentially creating an exodus of scientific expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)